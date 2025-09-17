Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Utd Relegated

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League goal tally rose to 437 following a low-scoring Matchday 28, which produced just 10 goals and confirmed Kwekwe United's relegation with six games still to play.

Kwekwe United's maiden top-flight campaign came to an end at Luveve Stadium, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chicken Inn, sealing their fate. The team had entered the weekend on the back of a 1-0 loss to Manica Diamonds, and their latest setback left them anchored at the bottom of the table.

This subdued weekend followed two high-scoring rounds -- Week 26 and Week 27 -- which each saw 29 goals scored. In contrast, Matchday 28 saw the net barely ripple. Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars were the biggest winners, both securing 2-0 victories over Kwekwe United and ZPC Kariba, respectively. FC Platinum edged Highlanders 1-0, while Manica Diamonds beat GreenFuel 2-1.

Three fixtures ended goalless: Simba Bhora vs Scottland, Herentals vs CAPS United and Dynamos vs Triangle United. In total, 11 teams, including title contenders Simba Bhora and Scottland, failed to score. MWOS, Bikita Minerals and Ngezi Platinum Stars recorded the only away wins, defeating TelOne, Yadah and ZPC Kariba, respectively.

Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu, admitted his side struggled in their goalless draw with Triangle United. The Glamour Boys, who had been on a four-match winning streak, were unable to extend their run.

"It was a difficult game, and even during our preparations we could see it was not going to be easy to come away with a point. We dropped two points, which could have lifted us closer to safety, but at the same time, I feel it is a vital point we picked.

"We could have gone for maximum points to gain an advantage, but in the first half we were very slow, and with a bit of luck, Triangle could have scored. In the second half, we came back much stronger and created some good chances, but we couldn't convert them," Kaindu said.

The draw left Dynamos in 16th place on 29 points, three points adrift of safety. Triangle United remained 12th with 32 points. GreenFuel, second from bottom with 28 points following their defeat to Manica Diamonds, are in serious trouble. CAPS United and Bikita Minerals, both on 32 points, are also in danger, as are Bosso, Chicken Inn and Manica Diamonds, who sit on 33 points

Matchday 28

PSL results

Chicken Inn 2-0 Kwekwe United

FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders

Herentals 0-0 CAPS United

Manica Diamonds 2-1 Greenfuel

Simba Bhora 0-0 Scottland

TelOne 0-1 MWOS

Yadah 0-1 Bikita Minerals

ZPC Kariba 0-2 Ngezi Platinum

Dynamos 0-0 Triangle

Latest standings

PWDLFAPts

Simba Bhora 28 15 10 3 33 16 55

Scottland 28 15 8 5 37 18 53

Ngezi Platinum 28 13 10 5 36 24 49

MWOS 28 13 10 5 30 20 49

FC Platinum 28 10 14 4 26 17 44

TelOne 28 11 10 7 32 21 43

Herentals 28 11 9 8 26 22 42

ZPC Kariba 28 8 13 7 24 20 37

Highlanders 28 7 12 9 24 23 33

Chicken Inn 28 8 9 1 19 20 33

Manica Diamonds 28 6 15 7 18 21 33

Triangle United 28 7 11 10 31 30 32

Caps United 28 8 8 12 21 26 32

Bikita Minerals 28 8 8 12 20 32 32

Yadah 28 7 8 13 19 25 29

Dynamos 28 6 11 11 15 22 29

Greenfuel 28 5 13 10 19 26 28

Kwekwe United 28 1 7 20 13 59 10