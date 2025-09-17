Zimbabwe: Bennett Lights Up Queens As Zim Take T20i Lead

A blistering knock from Brian Bennett set the tone as Zimbabwe outplayed Namibia by 33 runs in the first T20 International at Queens Sports Club, yesterday.

The 21-year-old opener smashed 94 off 51 balls and anchored a 124-run first-wicket stand with Tadiwanashe Marumani, propelling the Chevrons to 211 for 2 in their 20 overs. Namibia replied with 178 for 7, handing Zimbabwe the early advantage in the three-match series.

"It was nice to contribute to the team's total and do well for the team, especially through those first overs. It was tough, a bit tricky with little bounce and variable pace for the wicket as well. We just thought if we stick to our processes, stay in strong positions, we can capitalise from that," Bennett said.

He stressed the value of a strong start. "It was important to get a good start with an opening partnership, especially in T20Is, to get our team off to a good start. We were looking to carry the momentum. It was a great innings from Marumani as well to get us to a good start in a tricky pitch."

Bennett came within six runs of joining Sikandar Raza as only the second Zimbabwean to hit a T20I century. "That does come into play a bit, but in the death overs it's not about what my score is looking like, it's more about the team. I would have loved to get to 100 but I gave us a chance to get to a big total and get 212 in the end. It's always a good thing to start a three-match series on a winning note," he said. Marumani struck 62 off 48 balls, his fifth T20I fifty and second in consecutive matches, before falling in the 15th over. Ryan Burl followed with a quick 22 from nine deliveries. Bennett was eventually caught for 94, leaving Raza (23 not out) and Tashinga Musekiwa (one) to close out the innings. Alexander Busing-Volschenk was Namibia's best bowler with 2 for 43.

Blessing Muzarabani struck early in the chase, removing Malan Kruger for 13. Jan Frylinck and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton added 56 before Raza trapped Frylinck lbw for 21. From there Namibia faltered. Muzarabani and Raza took two wickets each while Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava and Bradle Evans chipped in with one apiece. Loftie-Eaton top-scored with 38 off 24 and Zane Green added 33.

Zimbabwe will look to wrap up the series when the sides meet again at 1.30PM this afternoon. Entry is free.