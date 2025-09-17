Mozambique: Ruwa's U.S.$176k Heist - Robber Bought a Borrowdale Stand, Four Cars, Hid in Mozambique

One of the suspects accused of being part of the gang which stole US$176,000 from a Ruwa house used the loot to buy a stand in Crowhill, Borrowdale, where he built a three-roomed cottage, a Nissan Caravan NV350, a Toyota Hiace, a Honda Fit and a Toyota Ipsum.

He also built a four-roomed house at his rural village in Rusape.

Remember Gladmore Fadzauone secured his cottage with a precast wall and installed a solar system and bought two welding machines and a generator.

He was also handed a US$7,000 cash reward after helping Makumana skip into Mozambique, while they were on the run.

Makumana bought a Mini Cooper, a stand in Juru and food and clothes for his family.

Fadzauone and Tawanda Jabulani Makumana were arrested and appeared in court in Harare yesterday.

Another suspect, Blessing Kennes, is already in custody.

Prosecutors allege that the gang teamed up and connived to rob businessman Joseph Maruta.

Last Wednesday, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, received information to the effect that Fadzauone was part of the gang which robbed Maruta and was now hiding in Beitbridge.

The detectives went to Beitbridge where they arrested him at Number 2413 Shule Shule, Dilibadzimu, Beitbridge.

Investigations led to the recovery of US$5,300 cash in a small cross bag in his room.

He revealed that he bought four vehicles - a Nissan Caravan NV350, Toyota Hiace, Toyota Ipsum and a Honda Fit.

He also told the detectives that he bought a stand at number 2187 Crowhill, Borrowdale, Harare, and built a three-roomed cottage which he secured with a precast wall.

He installed a solar system and drilled a borehole at the property.

He told the detectives he also built a four-roomed house at his rural home at Mundirwa Village in Rusape.

He confessed that he used some of the stolen cash in Mozambique while he was on the run and bought two welding machines and a generator.

Fadzauone implicated Makumana.

He told police that Makumana gave him US$7,000 as a token of appreciation after he helped him skip the border to Mozambique.

Makumana told police that he used the money to buy a Mini Cooper valued at US$1,300.

He said he also bought a stand valued at US$1,200 in Juru, Murehwa, and used the remaining cash to buy some food and clothes for his family.

In June, H-Metro reported that the complainant, Harare businessman Maruta, collected US$181,000 from a farm in Kwekwe as payment for supplying potato seeds.

After returning home to Kambuzuma, he picked up his pistol, loaded with two magazines of 15 rounds each, and headed to his girlfriend Leoba Hunda's home in Springvale, Ruwa.

Prosecutors alleged that on June 7, the gang of robbers proceeded to Hunda's house and stole US$176,050 in cash.

The bulk of the money was in a plastic bag and US$6,000 was in Maruta's jacket.

They also stole a Samsung S23 Ultra and a Derya pistol with serial numbers TG970-24L78774, with two fully charged magazines, before they disappeared from the scene.

Maruta woke up at around 5am and discovered that his money had been stolen.

He filed a report at ZRP Ruwa.