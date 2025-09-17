South Africa: Cybersecurity Training Needs Urgent Overhaul

As the nature and complexity of cyber threats rapidly evolves, companies have realised that they must look beyond purely tech solutions and equip their employees with the skills to safeguard the business against attack. However, Mimecast has found that while 86% of organisations now train employees at least quarterly to identify and report threats, a [...]

As the nature and complexity of cyber threats rapidly evolves, companies have realised that they must look beyond purely tech solutions and equip their employees with the skills to safeguard the business against attack. However, Mimecast has found that while 86% of organisations now train employees at least quarterly to identify and report threats, a significant 43% still cite lack of employee awareness as their top concern, indicating that traditional training is simply not up to the task.

"Most organisations remain doggedly focused on protecting against external threats including cloud services, exposed email accounts, and domain risks. This is often done at the expense of internal threats like accidental data sharing and risky behaviour," says Heino Gevers, Mimecast Senior Director of Technical Support. "Of course we see impersonation attacks, credential harvesting, and external phishing attacks continuing, but employees are increasingly contributing to preventable breaches with malware clicks and downloads, and even data leaks."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Gevers' concern is borne out by the findings of the Mimecast report which shows that organisations expect a 66% increase in internal threats and data leaks in the next 12 months (up from 43% in the last 12 months), coming at a significant cost to companies....