Kenya: Journalist Abducted and Brutally Assaulted Over Investigative Report

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joins its affiliate, the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), in condemning this act of brutality against a journalist who was simply doing his job.

According to the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Onyango was lured to a hotel in Homa Bay, ambushed, and beaten by the county official, sustaining facial injuries. He was also forced to inhale bhang, had his equipment confiscated, and had his data deleted. The matter was reported to the police. MCK described the case as involving serious crimes, including abduction, assault, and property interference, and demanded urgent action.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) strongly condemned the attack. Secretary General Eric Oduor pointed at "a heinous act" against the journalist, and demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officer involved.

In response, the Homa Bay County Government announced the dismissal of the HR officer in the Department of Roads, Transport, and Public Works, following accusations of her role in the abduction and assault of Onyango.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joined KUJ in condemning the attack. General Secretary Anthony Bellanger described it as both "a threat to Onyango's life and a deliberate assault on press freedom". "Journalists must be able to report freely on matters of public interest and no intimidation tactics against the press should be tolerated", he said.