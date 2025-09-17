Somalia: India Delivers Tons of Medical Aid to Somalia

17 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — India has donated 10 tons of essential medicines to Somalia on Tuesday, boosting efforts to strengthen the country's healthcare system.

The handover ceremony, attended by Somalia's Health Minister Ali Haji Adan and Indian diplomats from the High Commission in Nairobi, took place at the sea port in Mogadishu.

Indian officials present included Sudeep Kulasari, second secretary, and Antara Haldar, attache, emphasizing India's continued partnership with Somalia's health sector.

"India is proud to support Somalia's healthcare through this vital medicine donation," Kulasari said. "Our partnership reflects commitment to better health outcomes."

Haldar added, "This donation symbolizes India-Somalia friendship. Access to quality healthcare is a right. We stand with Somalia strengthening medical services."

The donation arrives as Somalia faces major health challenges, with ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and expand access to medicines.

Health Minister Ali Haji Adan thanked India for its generosity and called the medicines a critical boost for Somalia's health services.

India's support reflects broader diplomatic efforts to deepen cooperation with Somalia in health, education and infrastructure development sectors.

Reported by Abdirisak Mohamud Turyare

