Somalia: U.S. Confirms Airstrike Near Badhan Targeting Al-Shabaab Weapons Dealer

Nairobi — The United States military has confirmed it conducted an airstrike near Badhan town in the Sanaag region of northeastern Somalia on September 13, targeting a weapons dealer affiliated with the al-Shabaab militant group.

According to the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), the operation was carried out in close coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia as part of ongoing efforts to degrade the militant group's capacity to operate in the region.

The confirmation comes amid reports that on the same day, a missile attack struck near the town of Ceelbuh, killing Omar Abdillahi Abdi Ibrahim, a respected clan elder. The vehicle carrying the elder was reportedly hit while traveling between Ceelbuh and Badhan.

Local sources have condemned the killing of the elder, denying any links between him and militant groups, and raised concerns over the impact of airstrikes on civilians in the region.

Authorities from Puntland and the newly formed Northeastern Administration have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the missile attack on the clan elder's vehicle.

The US military has not commented on whether the elder's death was related to the airstrike targeting the weapons dealer.

The Sanaag region, situated in northeastern Somalia, has witnessed increasing militant activity in recent years, with al-Shabaab and affiliated groups operating covertly in parts of the territory.

This latest airstrike reflects ongoing international efforts, particularly by the United States and Somali federal forces, to counter terrorism and stabilize Somalia's fragile security environment.