South Africa: No Evidence to Support Watermelon, Ginger and Beetroot Kidney 'Cleansing' Mixture - Consult a Doctor Instead

No evidence to support watermelon, ginger and beetroot kidney 'cleansing' mixture - consult a doctor instead

Facebook posts claim a drink made of watermelon, beetroot and ginger can cleanse the kidneys and remove kidney stones. Experts recommend seeing a doctor instead.

"My kidneys were in danger and this is what I took. In less than five minutes, you will have the solution," reads a post on Facebook. "Try it and take care of your kidneys for life."

It instructs users to peel watermelon, beetroot and ginger before blending them and drinking the mixture. It claims that after 15 days of consuming this mixture, the kidneys will be cleansed and any kidney stones will be removed "in a blink of an eye".

Posts making the same claim were shared to groups with hundreds of thousands of followers here and here. But what does the medical research show?

Kidney complications

The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs located on either side of your spine, beneath your ribs, and behind your stomach. They filter blood, eliminate waste, and regulate fluid balance in the body. Maintaining kidney health is therefore very important.

Renal disease occurs when the kidneys are damaged and don't function properly. There are various types of renal diseases, including chronic kidney disease, a condition where the kidneys gradually stop working. Polycystic kidney disease is a genetic disorder that causes many fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys.

Kidney stones are hard objects that can form inside the kidneys when there's excessive concentrations of a substance, such as calcium salts or uric acid, in the urine. Hydronephrosis is a condition where the kidneys swell because of a blockage that stops urine from leaving the kidneys and entering the bladder.

Treatment for renal disease varies based on the specific condition and its severity. For example, patients with chronic kidney disorder may be prescribed medication. However, testing and diagnosis by a medical doctor are required.

Does the suggested remedy work?

Beetroot

The red root vegetable contains healthy chemicals like nitrate, which lowers blood pressure and promotes heart health, indirectly promoting kidney health. Betaine, also found in beetroot, increases certain chemical compounds that protect kidney cells, and a 2021 study found that betalain, a type of pigment found in beets, could reverse kidney toxicity in rats.

In humans, research shows that beetroot can help lower blood pressure and maintain heart health, both of which are crucial for kidney health. But Africa Check could not find any medical research linking beetroot directly to kidney function.

Beetroot is, however, high in oxalate, an antinutrient. Antinutrients are natural compounds that interfere with the body's absorption of essential nutrients. Oxalate may also contribute to kidney stones in people whose bodies already make a large amount of natural oxalate. The betaine found in beetroot has the potential to interfere with medication, so a healthcare professional should advise whether it is safe to consume beetroot while taking medication.

Watermelon

A sweet and juicy fruit, watermelon also has health benefits. It is 92% water, meaning it helps keep you hydrated. Staying hydrated is important because water helps to deliver nutrients to cells, maintains organ functions, and helps the kidneys remove body waste through urine, among other things.

Phytates, an antinutrient found in watermelon, can prevent kidney stones from forming by stopping the development of calcium crystals, according to the Harvard School of Public Health. But humans lack the enzyme needed to break phytates down. A 2021 study showed that after soaking kidney stones in watermelon juice for 24 hours, the stones "appeared dissolved and fragmented". However, this lab test was not done in the human body.

Eating too much watermelon can also be harmful to those with kidney disease. Research shows that "the high potassium content in watermelon might compromise normal kidney function and worsen symptoms of renal diseases".

Ginger

A root vegetable commonly used as a spice, ginger has been used in traditional medicine for its ability to alleviate symptoms such as vomiting, sore throat and indigestion. In studies done on rats, ginger showed strong evidence of improving kidney function, reducing kidney injuries caused by diabetes and other metabolic syndromes and reversing damage to the kidneys caused by toxins.

However, human trials have been limited in size and duration. These showed some level of success but also cautioned that more research was required.

Furthermore, speaking to a healthcare practitioner is important. Dietician Candice O'Neill told the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical centre in the US, that too much ginger could result in gastric reflux. "High doses of ginger can also interact with blood-thinning medication," O'Neill warned. "It's always important to speak to a practitioner before you start taking any dietary supplement."

Taking care of your kidneys

According to Commonwealth Nephrology Associates, a US-based doctors' practice specialising in kidney diseases and associated conditions, the kidneys don't necessarily need special cleansing.

Studies show that a healthy diet, including lowering your salt intake, drinking the correct amount of water and getting enough exercise, is key to maintaining kidney health.

If you are concerned about your kidney health or you begin to experience symptoms of renal issues, experts say you should see a medical practitioner, preferably a nephrologist. A nephrologist, a doctor who specialises in kidney health, will examine you, test your blood and urine, and make an accurate diagnosis and treat your condition with medication or a procedure.