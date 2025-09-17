Namibia: Windhoek Inaugurates First Public EV Charging Port

The City of Windhoek on Monday inaugurated its first public electric vehicle charging port, marking what mayor Ndeshihafela Larandja describes as a 'spark of innovation' in Namibia's transition to sustainable mobility.

The 22kW alternating current charger, donated by Tesla Energy Solutions, is part of the city's Zero Emissions Week activities and forms the beginning of a network expected to expand countrywide.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Larandja hailed the development as a milestone in the city's journey toward sustainable mobility.

"This is a spark of innovation that signals a cleaner future for all of us. By introducing electric vehicle infrastructure here, Tesla is helping us reduce our carbon footprint and improve the quality of urban air. Together, we are laying the foundation for a city where sustainable mobility is not merely an aspiration, but a daily reality," she said.

Larandja added that the project underscores the council's responsibility to champion climate-resilient initiatives and align with global goals to cut carbon emissions.

Tesla Energy Solutions managing director Elron Awase says Namibia has taken a bold step by embracing e-mobility early.

"Many of these technologies have been around in other countries, but Namibia is now positioning itself to be among the first in Africa. This port is a small step, but it shows that we believe in zero emissions and are ready to make that change," he says.

The port allows two vehicles to charge simultaneously, with costs depending on battery size and electricity tariffs.

According to officials, a smaller EV with a 30kWh battery would cost between N$45 and N$75 to fully charge, while a larger 80kWh vehicle would cost between N$120 and N$200, depending on the tariff band of N$1.50 to N$2.50 per kilowatt-hour.

Currently, seven charging stations are available in Windhoek, with one each at Walvis Bay and Arandis. Plans are underway to expand the network to more regions and towns in anticipation of a growing influx of electric vehicles.

Awase further notes that data from the stations will help inform pricing mechanisms and policy frameworks, with the Electricity Control Board playing a key role in guiding the rollout.