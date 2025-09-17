Namibia: City to Pilot Low Carbon Public Transport Buses

City of Windhoek mayor Ndeshihafela Larandja has announced that the city is preparing to pilot low-carbon public transport buses under the eMobility Windhoek Initiative, for a cleaner, more sustainable future for the city.

Larandja, while officially opening the Zero Emissions Week on Monday, said if the pilot project supported by the Development Bank of Namibia is successful, it will pave the way for the procurement of electric and hybrid buses with funding from the Green Climate Fund, making public transport cleaner, more frequent and more accessible.

"We introduced Euro 5 buses as early as 2014, and today we are preparing to pilot low-carbon public transport buses under the eMobility Windhoek Initiative, supported by the Development Bank of Namibia," Larandja said.

She highlighted that the week features various activities, including exhibitors showcasing electric cars, an environmental video awareness competition and a car-free day, where City of Windhoek employees and the public are encouraged to walk, cycle or run to work.

"Zero Emissions Week is more than an awareness campaign. It is a call to action, call to pause, rethink and recommit ourselves to the future of our city, our nation and our planet. This week, I call on every resident and business to become an active partner," she said.

Larandja also challenged residents to actively participate in the week's activities by taking the bus, cycling or walking.

"Beyond this week, let us make these choices part of our new normal. Every decision to walk, cycle, use public transport or invest in clean energy is a vote for the future we want to see," she concluded.

The Zero Emissions Week forms part of the World Ozone Day, commemorated on 16 September annually.

- Nampa