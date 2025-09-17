Namibia: Hotto Makes PSL History

Deon Hotto made history when he starred for Orlando Pirates in their MTN8 Cup final victory against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Fresh from the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers, where he provided the assist for Peter Shalulile's acrobatic goal in Namibia's 3-0 victory over São Tomé and Príncipe, Hotto walked straight into the MTN8 Cup final starting line-up for Pirates.

The Namibian international played the full match against Stellenbosch FC and etched his name into the PSL record books, becoming the only player to start in five MTN8 Cup finals and win them all.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Pirates' 3-0 triumph over Stellenbosch was a repeat of last season's final, where the Buccaneers secured a 3-1 victory. With this latest success, they became the first team to win four consecutive top 8 titles since the tournament's inception in 1972.

The clash was a cagey affair that ended goalless after 90 minutes of regular time. However, the Buccaneers sealed the 3-0 victory in extra time.

For Hotto, this marked his seventh cup title in as many years with the Buccaneers since joining in the 2020 season, and his ninth cup final overall - a testament to his consistency.

Shalulile received a hero's welcome on his return from international duty, where he scored a hat-trick against São Tomé and Príncipe.

Before Mamelodi Sundowns clashed with Magesi FC at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, he was honoured with a red-carpet guard of honour and presented with a framed portrait by club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe.

The gesture celebrated Shalulile's achievement of becoming the PSL's all-time leading goalscorer.

Shalulile did not feature in the 3-0 victory over Magesi FC. Despite his absence, Sundowns secured a 3-0 victory, climbing to the top of the table with 14 points.

In the National First Division (NFD), Ngero Katua featured as Highbury FC secured a narrow 1-0 win over Baroka FC, captained by former Brave Warriors defender Ananias Gebhardt.

In Zimbabwe, Moses Shidolo of Scottland FC and Isaskar Gurirab of Simba Bhora FC went head-to-head in a goalless top-of-the-table clash in Round 28 of the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Wadzanai Stadium.

The stalemate means Simba Bhora FC remain at the summit with 55 points, two clear of Scottland FC, who sit second on 53 points with only six games left to play. Gurirab's side will be looking to defend their league crown. At the same time, Shidolo's Scottland FC continue their fairytale chase for a first-ever league title - remarkably in just their second season since promotion.

Reflecting on the match, Shidolo admits it was a tough but thrilling battle:

"It was a good game in a fully packed stadium, very physical and intense. We created some good chances, especially in the first half when we scored a goal that wasn't given. The ball had clearly crossed the line from Machope's header, but the linesman didn't award it. They also had a few half-chances," he says.

Despite the disappointment, Shidolo insists they can still snatch the trophy from Simba's grasp.

"We are pushing for silverware. It's not going to be handed to us, but we'll definitely put up a strong fight. I can definitely smell the medal," he says.

In Botswana, the Namibian duo, Dynamo Fredricks of Jwaneng Galaxy FC and Bester Useb of Tafic FC faced off in a tightly contested clash, with both players starting the match.

After a goalless 90 minutes and seven minutes of stoppage time, Tafic struck first, only for Jwaneng Galaxy to respond immediately to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw.

The result leaves Jwaneng second on the log with 10 points, while Tafic occupies seventh position with four points.

Marcel Papama's Township Rollers FC were held to a 0-0 draw by Orapa United FC, with the Namibian midfielder completing the full match.

Rollers remain third with 10 points from four games. At Mochudi Centre Chiefs FC, Sisqo Haraseb played the full 90 minutes in their comfortable 3-0 victory against Santa Green FC. His club sits fourth with eight points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Saudi Arabia, defender Kennedy Amutenya made his debut for Al Jeddah FC in the first division, helping his side to a 3-1 victory over Al-Jubail in their league opener.

Fellow Namibian Awilo Stephanus opened his account for Hetten FC, scoring from the penalty spot in a pre-season fixture.

Petrus Shitembi's Kuching City FC advanced to the quarter-finals of the Malaysian FA Cup after demolishing Brunei DPMM FC 7-1 in the Round of 16 second leg.

Despite a 3-2 loss in the first leg, the side progressed 9-4 on aggregate, with the Namibian midfielder playing the full match.

In Kosovo, Liria FC, home to Namibians Romeo Kasume and Uetuuro Kambato, were held to a 1-1 draw in league action.

The result leaves them in 10th place with eight points after a disappointing start to the season. Kasume started the game, while Kambato came on as a second-half substitute.