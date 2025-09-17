Liberia: Caldwell Residents Decry 'Unlawful' Demolition

Several residents of the Water Street Community in Upper Caldwell have staged a peaceful protest after their homes and businesses were demolished by court sheriffs and officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The demolition, carried out in the early hours of Friday, September 12, 2025, has left scores of families homeless and devastated. The incident has reignited debate over the rule of law, property rights, and due process in Liberia.

Those affected include prominent community members such as Cllr. Phil Dixion, Gladys Swen, Ashsa Rogers, Patrick Karsia, Tanneh James, Joan Mendee, Musu Kollie, and Ezekiel Noah, among others.

Residents allege that the demolition was done without warning, negotiation, or due legal process. They claim that no eviction notices were served and that the sheriffs refused to read any court mandate before bulldozers flattened their properties, many of which were legally owned with deeds issued by the Davies family, identified as the grantors of the estate.

"We were given no warning, no notice, nothing. The sheriffs and police just came and bulldozed our homes, our livelihoods. We need our land and properties back," said victim Theresa D. Dugbe, one of many displaced by the demolition.

She recounted how years of hard work and savings had gone into developing her home. "We invested a lot, including our little savings and sweat into these homes. Now we have nothing and nowhere to go for shelter," she added.

Another victim, Musu Kollie, a church mother, described the destruction of her church as "heartbreaking and wicked."

"My church also got demolished after spending huge money to build it. This church was my life. I really struggled to build it for my family and the community to serve God, but now it is no more due to human wickedness," Kollie lamented in tears.

Residents described the demolition as swift, brutal, and lacking transparency. They further alleged that officials fabricated claims of having court documents, though none were presented during the operation.

Community member Joseph Dolo, holding a placard during the protest, emphasized the lack of accountability:

"This is not just about our homes but our safety and well-being. This is also about upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of every Liberian citizen. We want to be heard, we want to know why this happened, and we need justice for our families."

The protestors are calling on the Supreme Court of Liberia, the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), and the Liberia National Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the demolitions. They demand answers, redress, and assurances that similar actions will not be repeated.

As of press time, both the court and the LNP have remained silent, offering no official explanation or statement on the allegations of unlawful demolition.

The situation has left uncertainty hanging over the displaced families, with many now seeking temporary shelter and aid as they press for justice.