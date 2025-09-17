Liberia: China Donates Delivery, Infant Beds to Boost Liberia's Health Sector

The Government of the People's Republic of China has donated a significant consignment of medical supplies to Liberia's Ministry of Health, aimed at bolstering maternal and child healthcare services across the country.

The donation, formally handed over on Monday in a ceremony attended by senior Liberian health officials and representatives of the Chinese Embassy, includes 22 delivery beds, 33 infant beds, and 15 infant warmers. These critical medical tools will be distributed to clinics in remote areas of Liberia, where access to adequate healthcare remains a pressing challenge.

Speaking at the handover, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, highlighted China's enduring commitment to Liberia's health sector and the welfare of its citizens.

"These medical supplies will be allocated to clinics in various remote areas across the country, aiming to provide a safer delivery environment for expectant mothers and safeguard the health of the newborns," Ambassador Yin said. "It is hoped that these supplies will bring tangible benefits to the people at the grassroots level."

Ambassador Yin noted the ongoing difficulties Liberia faces in maternal and child health, praising President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's prioritization of healthcare in his national development agenda, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

"In Liberia, the health sector is confronting many challenges, one of which is maternal and child health. As a partner, China is committed to supporting the efforts of the Liberian Government in enhancing people's well-being," he stressed.

He also positioned the donation as part of China's broader commitments under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), reflecting the deep and growing friendship between Liberia and China.

"The Chinese government firmly believes that maternal and child health is a fundamental cornerstone of public health, which in turn serves as a crucial foundation for socioeconomic development, a key hallmark of social progress and civilization, and a common aspiration of the general public," Ambassador Yin said. "We steadfastly support the efforts of the Liberian government to enhance the health and well-being of its people."

Looking beyond the donation, Ambassador Yin outlined future areas of collaboration, including hospital-to-hospital partnerships, training of medical personnel, and exchanges of medical standards and management practices.

"China remains a responsible partner in the international community. We stand ready to work hand in hand with Liberia to address health challenges and actively promote the building of a Global Community of Health for All," he added.

In her remarks, Liberia's Health Minister, Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, expressed heartfelt appreciation to China, noting the donation's alignment with the government's priority of reducing maternal and infant mortality.

"This donation could not have come at a better time. Our clinics, especially those in hard-to-reach rural areas, are in desperate need of equipment to ensure safe deliveries," Dr. Kpoto said. "On behalf of President Boakai and the people of Liberia, we extend heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of China for standing with us in improving maternal and child health."

She highlighted the impact the supplies will have not only on mothers and newborns but also on the capacity of healthcare workers.

"When our midwives and doctors are equipped with the right tools, their ability to save lives increases significantly. This partnership with China is a real step toward building a stronger and more resilient health system," Dr. Kpoto added.

The donation is the latest in a series of initiatives under the China-Liberia partnership, reinforcing China's role as a key ally in Liberia's ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and reduce maternal and infant mortality.