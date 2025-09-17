Ghana: Waala Traditional Area Observes Dumba Festival

The Chiefs and people of the Waala traditional area last Wednesday climaxed the annual celebration of the 2025 Dumba festival in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital.

The festival which is celebrated between September and October each year is used to mark the birth of Holy prophet Mohamed, the prophet of Islam.

The climax is usually heralded by the Wa Naa's solemn and symbolic jumping over a live cow to symbolise the chief 's spiritual and physical capabilities to rule his paramountcy for the coming years.

The mood prior to this spiritual moment is always one of near grief and gloom over the fear of losing the overlord if he fails to successfully jump over the cow.

However, this year's case was one of success as the Wa Naa triumphantly hurdled over the cow amidst praises of God and cheerfulness laced with spiritual incantations.

Speaking on the theme of the event, the fight against drug abuse, the role of traditional authorities, the President John Dramani Mahama, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puosuing, described the theme as both timely and thought-provoking.

The president regretted that drugs destroyed families, robbed the youth of their potential, fueled crime and undermined the moral fibre of society.

Accepting a chieftaincy title Bongu Naa (warlord) that was conferred on him, The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Asiedu Nketie, who was also at the event specified that warfare had changed its nature.

"In the past we gathered men and weapons to go and defeat our neighbours. Today the warfront has changed its nature. Today we are living in a peaceful county and we are bound to live with neighbours and friends but there is still war," he emphasised.

"There is war against hunger, war against disease and we need to fight a war against land degradation that leads to climate change I believe that my enskinment as war lord today will empower me to accompany the chief of Waala traditional area to fight these modern-day cankers," he observed.

Speaking on the theme of the event, Mr Nketiah pledged to play a leading role in the fight against drug abuse since his coronation coincided with the new war against drugs.

On his part, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of The Waala Traditional Area whose address was read on his behalf by Jimpensi Naa Kadiri believed that this year's festival was significant because it reaffirmed the enduring cultural heritage, unity, and resilience of the people.

Contributing to the theme of the festival, Naa Pelpuo IV acknowledged that Drug abuse is a canker eating away the fabric of communities, destroying lives and threatening the future.

On behalf of the Wala State, the Wa Naa commended the President for the recognition of talents and the confidence in the Upper West Region.

He recognised the appointments of illustrious sons and daughters into the government including Rt. Alban S. K. Bagbin-Speaker of Parliament, Dr Hassan Rashid Pelpuo-Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, DCOP Osman Abdul Razak - National Security Coordinator, Mr Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah - Acting EOCO Boss, Hon. Shamima Muslim - Deputy Presidential Spokesperson and Prof. Sharif Mahmud Khalid - Presidential Staffer/Advisor on the Economy at the Office of the Vice President among others.