Zimbabwe: NPA Bows to Pressure As Chinese Nationals Found With Cocaine Face Deportation

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has succumbed to public pressure as it is in the process of deporting nine Chinese nationals who were found in possession of cocaine.

The nine Chinese nationals escaped jail with a US$150 fine, a judgment which riled the public.

Harare magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe ruled that the quantity of cocaine that the nine Chinese were in possession of was insignificant, justifying the ruling.

In a statement, NPA said the Chinese nationals are awaiting deportation for violating the country's laws.

"The NPAZ is committed to ensuring that all individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe, regardless of their nationality or status.

"Furthermore, the NPAZ can confirm that the nine individuals are currently awaiting deportation. We will continue to work tirelessly to combat the scourge of dangerous drugs, as it poses a significant threat to the well-being of our nation," read the statement.

The leniency of the judgement was castigated, with Zimbabwean government accused of being too "soft" on the Chinese with whom they have a good relationship.

In comparison, being found in possession of drugs in China is met with a harsher punishment, in some cases death penalty.

NPA said the judicial system will be tightened against individuals found in drug peddling.

"The NPAZ is taking concrete and decisive steps to ensure future prosecutions for drug-related offences are handled with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness.

"Henceforth, all Public Prosecutors have been instructed to prefer the correct charges in all drug-related cases, and ensure that they aggressively pursue stiffer sentences in court, to secure penalties that truly reflect the seriousness of these offences.

"This stance is a direct reflection of the direction that Zimbabwe has taken to combat drug abuse," read the statement further.