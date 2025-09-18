Zimbabwe: NPA Bows to Pressure As Chinese Nationals Found With Cocaine Face Deportation

18 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has succumbed to public pressure as it is in the process of deporting nine Chinese nationals who were found in possession of cocaine.

The nine Chinese nationals escaped jail with a US$150 fine, a judgment which riled the public.

Harare magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe ruled that the quantity of cocaine that the nine Chinese were in possession of was insignificant, justifying the ruling.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement, NPA said the Chinese nationals are awaiting deportation for violating the country's laws.

"The NPAZ is committed to ensuring that all individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe, regardless of their nationality or status.

"Furthermore, the NPAZ can confirm that the nine individuals are currently awaiting deportation. We will continue to work tirelessly to combat the scourge of dangerous drugs, as it poses a significant threat to the well-being of our nation," read the statement.

The leniency of the judgement was castigated, with Zimbabwean government accused of being too "soft" on the Chinese with whom they have a good relationship.

In comparison, being found in possession of drugs in China is met with a harsher punishment, in some cases death penalty.

NPA said the judicial system will be tightened against individuals found in drug peddling.

"The NPAZ is taking concrete and decisive steps to ensure future prosecutions for drug-related offences are handled with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness.

"Henceforth, all Public Prosecutors have been instructed to prefer the correct charges in all drug-related cases, and ensure that they aggressively pursue stiffer sentences in court, to secure penalties that truly reflect the seriousness of these offences.

"This stance is a direct reflection of the direction that Zimbabwe has taken to combat drug abuse," read the statement further.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.