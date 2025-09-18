Rwanda: Eastern Province Farmers Pin Hopes On New Liquid Nitrogen Plant

In Karushuga village, Nyagatare District, dairy farmer Peter Maridadi has spent years trying to improve his herd. He has relied on natural breeding, but the results have often been disappointing--unpredictable bulls, weak calves, and low milk yields.

"Bulls need constant follow-up for years before you know their worth," he said. "Most times, they never meet our expectations. With quality semen, we expect stronger breeds and better production."

Farmers like Maridadi may soon get relief. A new liquid nitrogen plant worth nearly Rwf 2 billion is set to be built in Kayonza District, at the heart of the Eastern Province. Once complete, it promises to transform dairy farming by giving farmers reliable access to artificial insemination services and stronger cattle breeds.

Liquid nitrogen is critical for preserving bovine semen at ultra-low temperatures of -196°C, allowing insemination to be carried out effectively. Until now, farmers in the East, the country's largest livestock hub, have struggled with storage shortages and unreliable access.

Another farmer from Nyagatare recalled the frustrations of waiting for veterinary officers.

"You call the vet, but they are busy somewhere else. By the time they come, the cow is no longer in heat," he said. "Even after paying, insemination may fail. Having semen stored nearby will be a big help."

Currently, Rwanda's existing plants produce about 20 liters of liquid nitrogen per hour, mainly from RAB's Songa Station in Huye District. The Kayonza facility will nearly double that, producing 45 liters an hour, and shorten the distance farmers must travel for services.

Dr. Solange Uwituze, Interim Director General of the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Board (RAB), said Kayonza was chosen strategically for its central location.

"This plant will complement those in Kigali and Huye, ensuring national coverage," she said. "It will cut transport costs, reduce delays, and give Eastern Province farmers faster, more reliable access to services."

For farmers, the impact could be life-changing. Artificial insemination improves cattle genetics, increasing milk production and herd resilience. Already, Rwanda has seen progress: 109,209 cows were inseminated in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, while national milk production has climbed from 776 million liters in 2017 to one billion liters today.

Government programs like Girinka, which has distributed cows to thousands of families, and the Rural Development Dairy Program (RDDP2), which invests in fodder, water facilities, and veterinary services, have laid the groundwork. The Kayonza plant adds another critical link in the chain--one that farmers hope will finally tip the balance in their favour.

"I believe this will be a turning point," Maridadi said with cautious optimism. "With better breeds, our cows will give us more milk, and that means more income for our families."