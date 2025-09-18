Nigeria: Four FIRS Directors, Managers Die in Afriland Towers Fire, Owners of Building Mum, Amid Other Casualties

Four staff members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have been confirmed dead in the deadly fire outbreak at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island, on Tuesday.

Also, the Chairman of Afriland Properties Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has cut short his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after learning of the tragedy.

Although nine persons were allegedly burnt in the inferno, only four working with the FIRS have been officially confirmed dead, while mum has been the word from emergency agencies and owners of the building as to the state of the rest.

The deceased FIRS staff, who were working on the sixth and seventh floors of the building, were identified as Mrs. Ekelikhostse George (Assistant Director), she was 58 years old and had served for 32 years, Mr. David Sunday-Jatto (Assistant Director), was 51 years old and had clocked 15 years at the agency, Mrs. Nkem Onyemelukwe (Senior Manager), was 54 year old and had served the agency for 13 years and Mr. Peter Ifaranmaye (Manager) who was 48 years old and had served the revenue agency for 9nine years.

The fire, which eyewitnesses said started from the inverter room in the basement, spread quickly to the upper floors, trapping many occupants.

In a statement, the Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, confirmed the deaths and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

He wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that FIRS announces the tragic loss of four of its staff members during the fire incident at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos, on Tuesday. The management and entire staff are in deep shock and sorrow. We will provide all the necessary support to the families at this trying time."

Adekanmbi added that FIRS was working with relevant agencies to determine the cause of the fire and would review safety measures in all its offices nationwide.

Meanwhile, Elumelu, in a statement, described the incident as a devastating loss and announced that a minute of silence would be observed across his Group companies at 12 noon on Wednesday in honour of the victims.

He said: "I am shattered by yesterday's devastating incident at Afriland Towers, that took the lives of our dear colleagues. No words can capture the magnitude of this loss - not for their families who loved them, not for the friends who valued them, and not for those of us who worked beside them.

"Yesterday was a stark reminder of what truly matters: our irreplaceable people, those who walk through our doors each day and share our mission."

Elumelu noted that he was en route to New York for the UNGA when he received news of the incident, prompting him to cut his trip short to Lagos as a mark of respect to his lost colleagues.

He further called on staff and associates to stand in solidarity with those receiving care, while assuring that the company would extend full support to the families of the deceased.

As we navigate this grief, I urge you all to reach out to those who are receiving care. In the coming days, we will convene colleagues in a memorial to honour the memories of the departed, as we provide support to their families.

"I also want to thank all those who supported in one way or the other, from emergency responders and first aid workers to members of the public who showed courage and compassion," he added.