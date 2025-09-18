Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Names New Ambassadors to Washington, Pretoria

17 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed four new ambassadors to represent the country in Cuba, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America according to an Extraordinary Government Gazette published on Wednesday.

The appointments were made under section 110(2)(i) of the Constitution as read with section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013.

Patrick Ronald Mutasa was named Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Cuba while Lovemore Mazemo has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to South Africa.

Former CIO director general Isaac Annanias Moyo a long-serving diplomat will head the Zimbabwe mission in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, David Douglas Hamadziripi has been assigned to Washington as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

Hamadziripi was Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa.

The Gazette, signed by Dr Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet confirmed the appointments.

The diplomatic reshuffles come at a time when Zimbabwe is seeking to deepen international engagement after years of strained relations with Western capitals and to strengthen trade ties with emerging markets.

