Mozambique: Fishermen Detained for Alleged Involvement in Terrorism

Maputo — The Mozambican Police (PRM) have detained 20 fishermen in Ancuabe district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, for alleged involvement in terrorism.

According to local sources, the fishermen were returning from the coastal area of Mocímboa da Praia district. They were detained on Saturday in a village near the Megaruma River, after a local resident reported to authorities that a truck was carrying individuals of questionable conduct.

According to reports, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', the individuals were found with bladed weapons such as knives, machetes, as well as fishing equipment and fisheries products.

Among the detainees, there were women, and the vehicle was carrying mattresses, dried fish, rice, and other items.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

After their arrest, they were taken to the Metoro police station, an action that attracted the attention of many curious people. Subsequently, after their initial interrogation, military officials took them to the provincial capital, Pemba.

However, other reports indicate that they are in Mueda, the headquarter of the Northern Operational Theatre (TON), for further investigation.

The authorities have not yet commented on the case, but the individuals are suspected of belonging to the terrorist groups that have been operating in parts of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

The Zitamar News Service, usually well-informed about events in Cabo Delgado, reports that 18 fishermen were killed by security forces at Rolas island in Ibo district. It points out that this is "the third attack on civilians blamed on naval forces in as many months, and also the bloodiest'.