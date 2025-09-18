Mozambique: Road Accidents Caused 409 Deaths in First Six Months of 2025

Maputo — The Mozambican Transport Ministry has announced that the country recorded, in the first six months of this year, 326 road accidents that resulted in 409 deaths.

According to Irina Ribeiro, permanent secretary of the Ministry, who was speaking on Tuesday, in Maputo at a "Continental Workshop on Nationally Determined Contributions on Road Safety', road accidents increased by five per cent compared to the same period of 2024 and deaths increased by 12 per cent.

In order to reverse the current situation, she said, Mozambique is committed to implementing the African Road Safety Action Plan 2021/2030, under the supervision of the African Safety Observatory.

"As a government, we expect to continue receiving support from this platform to facilitate the development and strengthening of national data collection for decision-making on road safety', she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"In the discussions among the experts present here, we need to build consensus on the weaknesses of our road system and the solutions that must be implemented in the short, medium, and long term', Ribeiro said.

She added that road accidents are causing grief in the country, "and the economic burden is estimated at the equivalent of around 10 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)'.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson and Minister of State Administration Inocencio Impissa, speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), announced a series of measures to improve road safety.

These include a ban on heavy goods vehicles and passenger buses travelling at night. This ban is from 21.00 to 05.00 the following morning, and covers all international and interprovincial routes.

Impissa promised to step up inspections to end overcrowding of buses. Any vehicle carrying more than the legally stipulated maximum number of passengers will be obliged to unload the excess passengers.

Along the main roads, there will be obligatory resting points for truck and bus drivers every 300 kilometres. Alternatively, the drivers must take a minimum break of 30 minutes after every four hours at the wheel.

Impissa announced that the government intends to introduce the compulsory use of tachographs for all freight vehicles and public passenger vehicles. These vehicles will also be obliged to use devices that limit their speed.