Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strikes Targeting Al Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes targeting an al Shabaab weapons dealer on Sept. 13, 2025.

The airstrikes occurred in the vicinity of Badhan, Somalia.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al Shabaab's ability to threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.