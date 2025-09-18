Zimbabwe: Chinese Nationals in Cocaine Case Face Deportation

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has pledged to pursue tougher sentences in drug-related cases following a public backlash over the sentencing of nine Chinese nationals who admitted to using cocaine in Harare.

The nine, who pleaded guilty to the offence and fined US$150 are now awaiting deportation.

Their case sparked widespread criticism from Zimbabweans who felt the punishment did not reflect the gravity of the crime particularly at a time when drug abuse is ravaging communities across the country.

In a statement, the NPAZ said it remained committed to prosecuting all offenders "diligently and fairly," saying that nationality or social status would never shield anyone from accountability.

"The NPAZ is committed to ensuring that all individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe, regardless of their nationality or status," the authority said.

The institution acknowledged the public's concerns and outlined new measures aimed at strengthening future prosecutions.

All public prosecutors, it said have been instructed to bring appropriate charges in drug-related cases and to aggressively pursue stiffer sentences that adequately reflect the seriousness of such offences.

Zimbabwe has in recent years witnessed a surge in drug abuse particularly among young people with substances such as crystal meth, broncleer and cocaine wreaking havoc in urban and peri-urban communities.

Authorities have faced growing pressure to crack down on suppliers, users, and trafficking networks.

"The NPAZ is taking concrete and decisive steps to ensure future prosecutions for drug-related offences are handled with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness," the statement continued, adding that the stance reflects "the direction that Zimbabwe has taken to combat drug abuse."

The prosecuting authority also welcomed the vigilance of the public saying it underscored a shared national commitment to eradicating the scourge.

"We are committed to a future where drug-related offences are met with sentences that truly reflect their gravity," the NPAZ concluded.