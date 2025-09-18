Angola: Minister of State Unveils Bust of António Agostinho Neto in Catete

Catete — The Minister of State and Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, unveiled the plaque and laid a wreath at the bust of António Agostinho Neto this Wednesday in the town of Catete, in honor of the National Hero's Day, celebrated today.

With this act, the "Garden of the Greatest Poet," where the bust is located, in a space adjacent to the Cacusso market, to the right of the entrance to the town of Catete, is now open to the public, allowing them to expand their knowledge of Agostinho Neto's life and work.

On the occasion, several individuals, including politicians, diplomats, parliamentarians, ministers, governors, Secretaries of State, municipal administrators, and others, laid flowers at the bust of the Greatest Poet.

Large-scale photographs of Angola's first president are displayed on plaques, describing his historical journey, from the beginnings of his life, his education, his dedication to achieving independence, to his passing.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Immediately afterward, the Minister of State inaugurated and toured the offices of the Caxicane Administration headquarters, aiming to bring administrative services closer to the population.

The main event, in the same district, presided over by Adão de Almeida, is under the motto, "Preserving and Valuing the Achievements, Building a Better Future."

Angola celebrates National Hero's Day today, September 17th, honoring António Agostinho Neto, the first President of the Republic who was also a physician, poet, politician, and nationalist. AJQ/DOJ