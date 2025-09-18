Angola: Chief of the President's Military Office Calls for Preservation of Agostinho Neto's Legacy

Luanda — Minister of State and Chief of the President's Military Household, Francisco Pereira Furtado, today emphasized the need for new generations to take on the responsibility of studying, valuing, and preserving Agostinho Neto's legacy.

Pereira Furtado spoke Wednesday during the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Luanda, witnessed by distinguished state figures, as part of the celebrations for the Founder of the Nation and National Hero's Day.

According to the Minister of State, September 17th represents a historic day for the nation and one of great symbolism.

"A day dedicated to the founder of our homeland, the first President of the Republic of Angola. A hero who led the struggle for our country's liberation from colonial rule," he stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the Minister of State, September 17th should not only be a commemorative date, but a milestone of responsibility for new generations, who have a duty to keep alive the memory of the poet, doctor, statesman, and commander of the armed struggle.

"New generations must preserve, care for, and study the reason for the existence of this September 17th. Only in this way can we perpetuate the image and honor that the late Agostinho Neto deserves from all Angolans," he said.

Francisco Furtado recalled that Agostinho Neto was the main face of the national liberation process, a man who sacrificed his personal life for the independence and dignity of the Angolan people.

The ceremony began with the traditional flag-raising at the Museum of Military History and concluded with the laying of a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, in memory of all freedom fighters.

This day also marks the 103rd anniversary of the birth of the Founder of the Nation. MEL/CS/DOJ