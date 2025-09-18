Malawi: 43 Malawians Arrested for Illegally Working in Dar

17 September 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — THE Immigration Department of Dar es Salaam Region has arrested 43 illegal immigrants from Malawi who were working at the Makopo processing factory located in Mbezi Makonde, Kinondoni district.

Speaking about the incident, the Regional Investigation Chief of Immigration, Senior Immigration Officer Venance Apolinary, stated that the suspects were arrested for entering, residing, and working in violation of the Immigration laws. They have been detained and are expected to be brought to court once the investigation is complete.

Furthermore, the Dar es Salaam Immigration Department continues to conduct special operations across the city to completely eradicate illegal immigration. This is part of a strategy to enhance security and safety in the region.

These operations are carried out to ensure the city remains safe and peaceful, especially ahead of the general elections scheduled for October 2025.

