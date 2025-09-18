Tanzania Marks World Patient Day With a Strong Emphasis On the Safety of Newborns

Dodoma — THE Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) today September 17, 2025, joined medical institutions across the globe to commemorate World Patient Safety Day (WPSD), with a strong emphasis on the safety of newborns and children.

World Patient Safety Day is observed annually to raise public awareness, foster collaboration among stakeholders, and mobilise global action to improve patient safety.

This year's theme, "Safe care for every newborn and every child", carried the slogan "Patient safety from the start!", reflecting the vulnerability of children to risks and harm arising from unsafe care.

Speaking on behalf of the Hospital's Chief Executive Director during the commemoration, Acting Executive Director, Dr. Henry Humba, underscored the importance of safeguarding children's health.

"The idea of child safety is broad. As a hospital, we are committed to providing safe services to all patients, particularly children," he said.

Dr Humba noted that BMH has put in place systems to ensure patients receive proper care from the moment they arrive at reception until they are discharged in good health.

"Every patient receives safe care from outpatient departments, general wards, children's wards, to intensive care units (ICU). All services follow established hospital guidelines and procedures," he explained.

He added that the government has prioritised child safety in healthcare, pointing to initiatives such as the universal health insurance scheme.

"That is why children have been given priority, and in the future, they will be entitled to free treatment. This ensures they access services without obstacles, safeguarding their health and safety," he stressed.

Dr Humba further said the hospital provides specialised paediatric services, including cardiology and ophthalmology, alongside comprehensive general healthcare.

As part of the commemoration, the hospital presented gifts to mothers of newborns admitted in different wards. The packages included diapers, baby wipes, baby oils and infant formula.

For his part, Safe Surgery Coordinator, Dr Mugisha Nkoronko, highlighted the vital role of parents in ensuring children's safety.

"Parents must actively participate in their child's care, particularly by providing accurate information about the child's condition to enable timely and effective treatment," he said.

Head of Urology Department and Paediatric Urologist, Dr Remigius Rugakingira, emphasised that BMH has strengthened treatment for children across all body systems.

"The hospital ensures the safety of every child we serve, from birth, through medication, to infection prevention. Parents must also prepare in advance for childbirth and adhere to medical guidelines to reduce abnormalities. A healthy child will bring forth a healthy nation," he said.

Paediatric specialist, Dr Emmy Mbilinyi, also reiterated the importance of safe and quality services for children, stressing their role in shaping the future.

"Providing safe care to newborns today means raising children who will grow with strong minds and better understanding in the future. We strive to serve them diligently, following all safety procedures, so that they can become productive citizens who will contribute to nation-building," she said.

Meanwhile, the hospital's Head of Quality Assurance, Dr Paul Kazungu, reaffirmed that quality and patient safety remain central pillars in delivering healthcare.

"We ensure all necessary standards are strictly followed, including hand hygiene and infection prevention, to protect our patients within the hospital," he said.