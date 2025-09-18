Tanzania-Kenya Agricultural Cooperation Helps to Cope With Climate Change

Nairobi — THE Director of Policy at the State Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development in Kenya, Peter Owoko said Tanzania and Kenya continue to deepen cooperation in the agricultural sector, most notably in sorting out challenges facing the maize as the main food product.

Owoko said Tanzania also benefits from the seeds they produce, where they also have input cooperation from one country to another and in terms of other crops, they cooperate.

He said this in Nairobi while opening a training course that included farmers, journalists, and online content creators known as Family Farmers for climate action with the agenda of Agriculture Adaptation in East Africa, organized by the Eastern Africa Farmers Federation (EAFF), Eastern and Southern Africa Farmers Federation (ESAFF), and Seed Severs network.

"In terms of technology, we collaborate especially on the research side. Our researchers are good and they collaborate to exchange experiences and have similar technologies for agricultural matters.

He added, "We continue to collaborate to ensure that our policies are in line with the Kampala Declaration so that we can be together as East Africa in production and also to maintain smallholder agriculture because smallholder agriculture is the lifeblood of investing in agriculture and sustainable production."

Owoko said the agriculture sector is a cornerstone of East Africa's economy and development, employing over 60 percent of the population, especially in rural areas, and contributing significantly to national GDPs.

He explained that it is vital for food security, livelihoods, and exports such as coffee, tea, and horticultural products, while also supporting related industries like agro-processing and trade.

"Beyond its economic importance, agriculture is central to social stability, poverty reduction, and climate resilience. However, East Africa is highly vulnerable to climate change, and the agriculture sector faces increasing threats from droughts, floods, pests, disease outbreaks, and shifting weather patterns.

He said that, as the backbone of the region's economy, adapting agriculture to these changes is essential. Discussing agriculture adaptation at a resilient agriculture conference is therefore crucial, as it provides a platform to share innovations, scale effective practices, and shape inclusive, evidence-based policies.

"Strengthening resilient agriculture is also key to transforming food systems in East Africa, building the capacity to absorb climate shocks, sustainably increase productivity, and create more equitable, climate-smart food systems that can ensure long-term food and nutritional security.

Added that resilient agriculture enables farming systems to absorb shocks, adapt to changing conditions, and sustainably increase productivity.

"By promoting practices such as climate-smart agriculture, soil and water conservation, and diversified livelihoods, resilient agriculture reduces vulnerability and enhances long-term food and nutritional security.

He added "It also supports inclusive growth by empowering smallholder farmers, especially women and youth, and strengthens local value chains. Ultimately, resilient agriculture lays the foundation for a more sustainable, equitable, and climate-adaptive food system in East Africa, impactful at both local and national levels."