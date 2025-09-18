Tanzania: With Success in Road, School, Msasa Projects, Dr Biteko Says, Vote for CCM

Geita — THE Chama cha Mapinduzi's parliamentary candidate for Bukombe Constituency, Dr Doto Biteko, has said that for citizens to get their desired development in the country, they should vote for CCM candidates in the upcoming general elections.

He made the statement during a campaign meeting held in Geita Region, as part of the campaigns for the General Election, noting that all the development achieved in the constituency is due to the love and support of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Elaborating, he said that for the past five years, the CCM government has undertaken significant development projects in the ward, including infrastructure such as road construction, schools, and water projects, as well as the Msasa project, which is about to be expanded to serve more citizens.

Moreover, he noted that during the period, they have built a new District Council office, a market, and a modern bus station to bring services closer to the community and improve them.

"Our district has five secondary schools (Forms Five and Six). We are building a university in Bukombe and have constructed warehouses. I want to tell you that if you elect us, we will add another secondary school so that children born here can access education at all levels," he said

He added, "Your role as citizens is to vote to claim development, so, on October 29, let us come out in large numbers and elect President Samia Suluhu Hassan."