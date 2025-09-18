Tanzania Tables a Roadmap to Integrate Nuclear Energy Into Its Power Strategy

Vienna — TANZANIA has told the globe that it has developed a national roadmap to integrate nuclear energy into its long-term electricity strategy.

Addressing the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the 16th of September 2025, Prof. Carolyne Nombo, Tanzania's head of delegation to the meeting, outlined Tanzania's deliberate steps toward establishing a robust nuclear energy sector. Guided by the IAEA milestones approach, Tanzania is reviewing its legal and regulatory frameworks and has developed a national roadmap to integrate nuclear energy into the long-term electricity strategy.

Prof. Nombo averred that Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reinforced this vision, ensuring that safety and international standards remain central as the country prepares for future power generation and the upcoming Uranium Mining Plant set for 2026.

She highlighted the country's achievements in health, agriculture, and energy, while complimenting the contribution of nuclear science in strengthening cancer diagnostics and treatment through the Rays of Hope initiative, innovative nuclear techniques on improving crop varieties and food security under the ATOM4FOOD program.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated Tanzania's commitment to nuclear safety, security, and inclusive participation. Preparations are underway for the International Nuclear Security Advisory Services mission to strengthen safeguards on nuclear and radiological materials.

Further, the launch of the Women in Nuclear Tanzania Chapter attests to a proactive effort to promote gender balance and empower women in nuclear science and technology.

Through these initiatives, Tanzania positions itself as a responsible and forward-looking country in the global nuclear energy sector.