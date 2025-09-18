Tanzania: Samia Hassan Shifts Campaign to Zanzibar, Parading Economic Achievement

Zanzibar — THE Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has shifted her vote-seeking campaign to the Isles after successfully conducting her campaign in ten regions of the Tanzania Mainland.

The Presidential candidate is expected to continue with her mission of promoting the party's policies in Zanzibar, specifically in Makunduchi Town at the Kajengwa Grounds in the South Unguja region.

Some of the regions that she has already gone around to seek citizens' votes in the mainland side are Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Dodoma, Songwe, Mbeya, Njombe, Iringa, Singida, Tabora, and Kigoma.

In her recent campaign, the CCM's presidential candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassa,n vowed to further improve and strengthen the transport sector, describing it as a vital pillar in the country's economic growth.

She said that with reliable and modern transportation systems, Tanzania will be able to engage more effectively in both local and international trade, thereby stimulating economic growth at both individual and national levels.

Other promises she made were to advance the Hoima-Tanga crude oil pipeline project (EACOP), if elected in the forthcoming General Election.

However, she also seized the campaign's opportunity and urged Tanzanians to seize economic opportunities arising from major development projects, including the ongoing construction of the electric Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza and Kigoma, with a branch connecting to Msongati in Burundi.