Ethiopia: 'The Medemer State' Offers Path to Harnessing National Potential - Minister Fitsum Assefa

Addis Ababa — Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Assefa stated that the philosophy of the "Medemer State" is designed to unite Ethiopia's full potential and channel it toward a common national goal.

She also elaborated the importance of this approach in harnessing the country's collective strengths for shared progress.

During the launch of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's latest book, "The Medemer State," the minister explained that the work offers a political and economic perspective that redefines governance through synergy, creativity, and inclusiveness.

The book reflects on Ethiopia's past setbacks in the context of global progress, emphasizing the need for the country to address its internal challenges before looking for external solutions, she emphasized, adding that it advocates for an indigenous governance model that is tailored to Ethiopia's unique realities, rather than relying on imported foreign ideologies.

Minister Fitsum also noted that the book critiques the blind adoption of foreign doctrines, which have often caused conflicts and division when applied without considering local context. Instead, the "The Medemer State" framework promotes solutions and development strategies that are rooted in Ethiopia's specific conditions.

According to the minister, the book envisions a role for both the public and private sectors that moves beyond outdated divisions, further emphasizing the need for coordination where government bodies, NGOs, businesses, and communities work together to unlock Ethiopia's creative capacity and generate new markets and opportunities.

The book identifies systemic challenges, cultural fragmentation, and institutional weaknesses as major obstacles to progress and it argues that a foundation for growth, stability, and sustainable prosperity can be built by addressing these issues through synergy and inclusive governance.

Minister Fitsum further elaborated that the "The Medemer State" aims for more than just meeting basic needs; it aspires to higher goals of innovation and "leapfrogging" for long-term prosperity.