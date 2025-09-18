African Union, U.S. Vow to Strengthen Partnership to Ensure Prosperous, Stable Africa

17 September 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The African Union (AU) and the U.S have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen partnership in various spheres to realize a prosperous and stable Africa.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, briefed the media today, following their meeting at the AU Headquarters.

During the occasion, U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, said the discussion with the Chairperson was a meaningful and strategic one that reflects the commitment of the United States under President Donald Trump to deepen partnerships.

The advisor further stated President Trump's desire for regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

"Our team's work across the continent is a direct product of his vision, a vision for an Africa that is not defined by conflict, but anchored in shared economic opportunities and sovereign leadership."

By securing peace, we will open the door for commercial deeds designed to bring transparency, economic growth, and long-term stability to the region.

For the Advisor, American businesses are eager and ready to invest in the continent, both in places where they already have a presence and in those where they do not.

Stating that the AU should play in leading on African solutions to challenges across the continent, he said President Trump sees Africa as a strategic partner.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, on his part, described the meeting as constructive on issues of peace and security, investment, trade, and other areas.

The Chairperson noted that it is paramount for the continent to work closely with the U.S to promote trade through AfCFTA, which is the continental free trade area as well.

Noting that the two sides also discussed ways to strengthen of CDC capacity, he stressed the need to continue to engage with President Trump's administration on areas of common interest.

