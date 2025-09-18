Somalia: Somaliland Deepens Financial and Diplomatic Ties With Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan — Somaliland is deepening its financial and diplomatic partnership with Taiwan, officials said on Tuesday, signaling expanded economic engagement in a geopolitically sensitive region.

Abdinasir A. Hersi, Governor of the Central Bank of Somaliland, met with Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chih-chung François and senior officials to explore modernization of Somaliland's financial sector. The talks focused on capacity building, technology development, and integration into international payment systems.

"Since launching our partnership in 202o, Somaliland and Taiwan have built a relationship based on trust and shared aspirations," Hersi said. "Expanding cooperation in finance and technology is critical for the prosperity of both nations."

Discussions included the Central Bank of Taiwan, the Financial Supervisory Commission, and the Central Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC). Officials agreed to formalize cooperation through Memoranda of Understanding, starting with the establishment of a Somaliland Deposit Protection Fund.

At CDIC headquarters, Hersi met with top officials to review deposit insurance operations, risk management, and resolution frameworks. Somaliland's Ambassador to Taiwan, Mohamoud Adam Jama Galal, and Senior Advisor Mohamoud Ahmed Mohamed also participated.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to supporting Somaliland's financial development, reinforcing a partnership first forged in 2019.

Hersi said the strengthened ties will "drive sustainable economic growth in Somaliland while expanding Taiwan's reach in the Horn of Africa."

The partnership highlights Taiwan's growing diplomatic footprint beyond East Asia and Somaliland's efforts to break financial isolation, positioning both nations as emerging partners in trade, finance, and technology.