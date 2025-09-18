Namibia Secures Historic Spot in Three Global Pageants

Namibia will, for the first time, be represented at three of the world's most recognised beauty pageants this year, marking a milestone moment for the country's pageantry.

The Miss Namibia Organisation (MNO) confirmed that Miss Namibia 2025 Johanna Swartbooi, first runner-up Uatjiri Mbaisa, and top five finalist Ndeshipewa Angula will each compete on international stages in November. The announcement places Namibia among the few countries represented simultaneously at Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth.

MNO chief executive Umbi Karuaihe-Upi describes the development as a proud moment for the nation.

"Namibia is a big country with a small population of only three million, but with people of quality," she says. "To have our delegates competing at three of the most prestigious pageants is an honour not only for the MNO but for the country. It gives me tremendous joy to know that we can rely on our incredible corporations, government institutions, sponsors and the public to accomplish so much on this platform of pageantry."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

SWARTBOOI TO MISS UNIVERSE

Swartbooi will travel to Bangkok, Thailand, to compete at Miss Universe on 21 November. She says the opportunity represents both a personal dream and a chance to highlight Namibia's potential.

"Representing Namibia on the Miss Universe stage is truly a dream come true," Swartbooi says.

"This moment is not only personal, it is a reflection of the resilience and limitless potential that Namibians possess. Through this platform, I hope to inspire communities, strengthen industries, and showcase the beauty of Namibia to the world."

MBAISA TO MISS INTERNATIONAL

First runner-up Mbaisa will represent the country at Miss International in Tokyo, Japan, on 27 November. Her placement shifted from Miss Earth due to age restrictions, but she embraced the new challenge.

"I carry with me the pride of the Ovaherero people, who have taught me the beauty of authenticity and resilience," she says. "In Tokyo, I am excited to share Namibia's heritage and values of unity and harmony, because true diplomacy begins with celebrating one another's cultures."

ANGULA TO MISS EARTH

Completing the trio, Angula, will take part in Miss Earth in Manila, Philippines, on 5 November. She is the founder of The Voices for Wellness Foundation and says her advocacy is rooted in personal experience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Growing up in a family affected by mental health struggles led me to establish a foundation dedicated to educating young people about mental health," Angula says. "Through this work, I discovered the profound connection between environmental wellness and mental well-being. As Miss Earth Namibia, I plan to launch my new sub-foundation, Healing Earth Healing Minds, to show that when we heal our earth, we also create spaces to heal our minds."

With all three queens set to compete internationally within weeks of one another, the MNO says the development underlines the ability of Namibian women to inspire globally.

"This is indeed a legacy that the MNO is creating for our future generations to build on," says Karuaihe-Upi.