Liberia: Police Seek DNA, Call Log Evidence in Alleged Rape Case Involving Deputy Youth Minister

MONROVIA -- The Liberia National Police has asked the U.S. Embassy to help conduct DNA tests in its investigation of Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Bryant McGill, who is accused of raping a minor. Authorities have also petitioned the court for a warrant to examine McGill's phone records to determine if he communicated with the alleged survivor.

At a press briefing in Monrovia, Inspector General Gregory Coleman confirmed that the child had been violated, prompting public outrage, but stressed investigators have not established whether McGill was directly responsible.

"We are committed to a thorough, impartial investigation," Coleman said, urging the public to remain patient as forensic evidence is gathered.

Women's rights groups and some government officials have condemned the alleged assault, demanding swift justice given McGill's senior government position. Coleman said investigators have already interviewed the victim, McGill, and family members. McGill has not been arrested but is cooperating with authorities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

No formal charges have been filed. Police are awaiting court approval to examine the accused's call logs, while DNA testing is expected to be conducted with U.S. technical assistance.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender has called for transparency and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on sexual and gender-based violence. Disturbing audio recordings released by the victim's father have intensified public pressure on the government to act quickly.

The survivor is currently under the care of the Ministry of Gender, receiving psychosocial counseling as the investigation continues.