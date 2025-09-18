Namibia: Govt, City Leaders Join Commuter Ride to Spotlight Public Transport Gaps

Leaders of government and the City of Windhoek on Wednesday joined residents in a commuter experience ride aimed at highlighting the daily realities of public transport users and to push for urgent improvements.

Deputy minister of urban and rural developmen Evelyn !Nawases-Taeyele described the ride as an eye-opener that reminded leaders of the struggles faced by thousands of Namibians. She stressed that public transport should be affordable, reliable, safe, and accessible, calling it a "right and necessity."

"This morning we walked in the shoes of our people. We woke up early, waited at the bus stop, felt the waiting times, and shared a seat on the bus like thousands of Namibians do daily," she said.

!Nawases-Taeyele urged stronger partnerships between central government, the city, the Roads Authority (RA), and the Road Fund Administration to ease commuters' burdens.

She also proposed the development of a new central bus station, the integration of land-use planning with transport, and discussions on future commuter trains.

Windhoek mayor Ndeshihafela Larandja echoed these concerns, noting that the exercise was "a lesson in humility and a reminder of why public transport matters so deeply to the people of Windhoek."

She outlined current challenges such as congestion, overcrowded stations, and long waiting times, but said these also present opportunities for innovation.

Planned measures include expanding bus routes, modernising interchanges, and introducing cashless ticketing with real-time passenger information.

"Public transport is the heartbeat of our city. If it fails, our economy slows, our children arrive late to school, and our workers lose productivity. But when it works, it connects people to opportunity," Larandja said.

Both leaders urged all stakeholders to turn the day's reflections into action to ensure an inclusive, sustainable, and efficient transport system that serves both present and future generations.

- Nampa