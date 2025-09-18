Namibia Faces Blood Shortage, Donations Urged At Engine Bleed 2025

Namibians have been encouraged to donate blood as the country only had seven days' worth of blood in stock on Saturday.

The goal is to maintain a 12-day reserve to comfortably meet hospital needs.

This was said by Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) education officer Frieda Vatileni-Asino at the Engine Bleed 2025 event on Saturday.

Engine Bleed is a blood drive held in collaboration with NamBTS and the Bikers Club.

Vatileni-Asino explained that regular donations are essential to keep blood supplies at healthy levels throughout the year.

"Every donation counts. While our current stock is manageable, we always aim to reach and maintain a 12-day supply. Donating blood is a simple but powerful way for Namibians to support one another, as one unit of blood can save up to three lives," Vatileni-Asino said.

The event combined the thrill of cars and bikes with a life-saving cause, drawing in vehicle enthusiasts and community members.

The day featured a showcase of classic cars and motorcycles, live music, and free refreshments for donors.

NamBTS senior marketing officer Michael Sheyavali described the event as a celebration of community spirit and solidarity.

"Last year, we had 77 people donate blood. This year, our goal was to reach 100 donors. Engine Bleed brings together people who love motors and people who care about giving back, showing that making a difference can be fun and meaningful," Sheyavali said.

Among those who donated was Anne Mans, a first-time donor who said she always wanted to do something positive for her community.

"Donating blood was so much easier than I expected, and it felt really good to know I was helping someone in need. I'm looking forward to donating again and again," Mans said.