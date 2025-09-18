South Africa: Cat Matlala Denied Bail After Court Calls Him a Danger

Alexandra Magistrate's Court denied bail to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, saying his fake passport, private jet and cellphone in prison make him a serious risk.

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala also faces money laundering charges and is accused of links to corruption inside the South African Police Service.

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, 48, was denied bail at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate Syta Prinsloo said Matlala failed to show reasons for release and ruled that the interests of justice would not be served.

Prison officials found a cellphone in his Kgosi Mampuru cell during a raid. The court said this proves he still has access to the outside world and could threaten witnesses.

The state told the court Matlala has a fake Eswatini passport under the name Vusimuzi Dlamini, a private jet and businesses in Mauritius.

Matlala faces charges of attempting to murder his former girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane. She was shot in the leg while driving in Sandton in October 2023.

Thobejane has since fled South Africa. In earlier hearings, the state told the court she still feels unsafe and fears for her life.

The accused also faces money laundering charges and is linked to corruption claims within the South African Police Service. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi raised these allegations at the Madlanga Commission.

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the decision, calling the case against him 'watertight'.

Matlala denies the charges. His lawyer said he suffers from severe tonsillitis and asthma, but he will remain in custody.