Sudan: A Force From Sandal-Led JEM Defects and Joins Minnawi's Forces

17 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

North Darfur, 17-9-2025 (SUNA) - The Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Minni Arko Minnawi, announced its welcome to Major General Bishara Adam Anka and his forces after their defection from the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM)led by Suleiman Sandal, which is fighting alongside the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Colonel Ahmed Hussein Mustafa, the official spokesperson for the movement, affirmed that the joining of Bishara's forces represents a major addition to the joint force defending the homeland, strengthening military capabilities and completing mechanisms for field coordination to confront the rebel forces. He added that the doors are open to all honorable sons of the nation to join the march of national struggle, defeat the terrorist rebel RSF, and establish security and stability across Sudan.

The movement, in its statement Tuesday, renewed its commitment to protecting civilians, preserving their dignity, and beginning the process of organizing and integrating the fighting units under a unified command that ensures discipline and professionalism in military performance.

Colonel Ahmed Hussein pointed to the movement's continuous efforts to unify all ranks under the banner of the joint forces of the armed struggle movements, in support of national unity to confront the dangers surrounding the homeland.

