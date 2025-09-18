South Africa: David Mabuza's Daughter Demands Slice of R44 Million Pension

17 September 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • University of Cape Town student Tamara Silinda wants the Mpumalanga High Court to freeze her late father David Mabuza's R44-million pension payout.
  • Silinda says Mabuza had a duty to support all his children and asks for monthly maintenance plus university fees while the case is decided.

Tamara Silinda, the daughter of former deputy president David Mabuza, has launched an urgent court battle over her father's R44-million pension.

The University of Cape Town student and her mother, Emunah Silinda, filed papers at the Mpumalanga High Court on 15 September. They say they were excluded from the payout and want a fair share.

The court application targets Alexander Forbes Financial Services, which manages the pension, as well as Mabuza's wife, Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, the Government Employees Pension Fund, and Mabuza's six other known children.

Tamara said it is unfair for the full pension to go to one person when "multiple dependents exist and risk destitution."

Mabuza died on 3 July at the age of 64 and was given a state funeral. Only Mnisi was recognised as his wife at the ceremony, while Tamara and her mother were left out.

In her application, Tamara wants the court to stop any payout until the case is finalised, keep the R44-million in an interest-bearing account, and order R127,990 to cover her tuition fees plus R40,000 a month for living costs.

She also wants Mnisi's status as the sole surviving spouse overturned.

The case is set to be heard at the Mpumalanga High Court on 23 September.

