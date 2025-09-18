Rwanda: RURA Announces New Electricity Tariffs - Here Is What We Know

The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) announced new electricity tariffs on Wednesday, September 17, with the new rates scheduled to take effect on October 1.

The first tariff review since 2020 concerns all electricity users, from households to commercial users and institutions to industries, according to the regulator.

The revised tariff shall come into force on 01 October 2025

There are different rates based on power consumption of each category.

Residential users

In residential households, the threshold for the lowest consumption bracket has been extended from 15 to 20 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month.

Residential users who consume 0-20kWh per month will pay Rwf89 per kWh.

Those consuming 20-50 kWh monthly will now pay Rwf310 per kWh, a rise from Rwf212.

Households that exceed 50 kWh per month will be billed Rwf369 per kWh, up from the previous Rwf249.

Commercial users

Commercial buildings such as offices and retail spaces will also see increases.

Consumption below 100 kWh per month will be billed Rwf355 per kWh, compared to Rwf 227 previously.

For those above 100 kWh, the rate has been revised to Rwf376 per kWh from Rwf255.

Broadcasting services, including radio and television stations, will pay Rwf276 per kWh, up from Rwf192 while schools and health facilities, which had been paying Rwf186, will now be charged Rwf214 per kWh.

RURA also stated that telecommunication towers will pay Rwf289 per kWh compared to Rwf201.

The hospitality sector has been impacted, with hotels consuming less than 660,000 kWh annually moving from Rwf157 to Rwf239 per kWh. Hospitality establishments consuming more than that threshold moved into the industrial category.

Industries

According to the announcement, the industrial sector is subject to new adjustments, with tariffs varying according to their annual consumption.

Small industries, including some hotels and ICT service providers, will be charged Rwf175 per kWh. Medium industries such as mining and mineral processing companies, as well as water treatment plants, will pay Rwf133 per kWh.

For the large industries, including broadcasting infrastructure providers and electric vehicle charging stations, they will be billed at Rwf110 per kWh.

Extra-large industries such as steel manufacturers, cement producers, and large-scale mining firms will pay Rwf97 per kWh.

Prepaid and postpaid categories

In the new electricity tariffs, RURA has also introduced a clear distinction between industries with smart meters and those without.

Customers using smart meters under postpaid systems will be billed at Rwf175 for small industries, Rwf133 for medium, Rwf110 for large, and Rwf97 for steel, cement, and mining operations.

Those without smart meters will instead pay flat rates, with small industries paying Rwf175, medium industries Rwf156, and large industries Rwf124 per kWh.