Rwanda, China Sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

Rwanda and China, on Wednesday, September 17, signed an agreement on defence cooperation, which is aimed at strengthening bilateral military ties between the two nations.

According to Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), the signing took place during a bilateral meeting between Rwanda's Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, and Admiral Dong Jun, China's Minister of National Defence, on the sidelines of the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

The major international conference on security brings together defence officials and representatives from over 100 countries, regions, and international organisations to discuss global peace and security.

Rwanda and China military relations have grown steadily over the past years, marked by high-level visits, training exchanges, and scholarships for Rwandan military personnel in Chinese institutions.