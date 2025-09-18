Zimbabwe: Parliament Calls for Deportation of Chinese Nationals Found in Possession of Cocaine - Demands a Relook Into Imposed U.S.$150 Fine

17 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

PRESSURE continues to mount on the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) over a recent judgement in which Chinese nationals escaped jail despite being found in possession of drugs.

The judgement has been met with public outrage, and on Tuesday it was raised in the National Assembly, with legislators calling for the deportation of the Chinese nationals.

"We call through you, Madam Speaker, for an appeal of the recent judgement of foreign nationals who were fined US$150 for being arrested in possession of dangerous drugs. We further propose the immediate deportation of these foreign nationals, who are bad apples amongst us," said Tendai Pinduka, a ZANU PF MP.

Harare magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe ruled that the quantity of cocaine the nine Chinese nationals were in possession of was insignificant.

The leniency of the judgement has been widely criticised, with the Zimbabwean government accused of being too "soft" on the Chinese, with whom it maintains a strong relationship.

By comparison, being found in possession of drugs in China is met with far harsher punishment, in some cases, a death penalty.

The judgement has been viewed as a mere slap on the wrist and one that undermines the government's stance on fighting drug abuse in communities.

"Surprisingly, foreign nationals were recently found in possession of dangerous drugs and cocaine, arrested, and fined a paltry US$150, which in our view is not deterrent enough. It further undermines the authority of His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, in combating the menace and scourge of drugs and substance abuse," said Pinduka.

Chinese nationals have been accused of committing crimes and escaping harsh sentences by leveraging their "all-weather friendship" with Zimbabwe.

