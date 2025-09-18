Rwanda: Electricity Tariffs to Be Reviewed Every Three Months

Rwanda's electricity tariffs will now be reviewed every three to four months to ensure they align with energy production costs, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, said this on Wednesday, September 17, shortly after the announcement of the new tariffs. The previous tariff review was made in 2020.

Gasore said the quarterly review aims to ensure that the cost of producing electricity corresponds with the tariffs paid by consumers.

"There are ongoing investments in power plants, costs related to the transmission channels that bring electricity from the plants to the supply network, and eventually to households. All these require investment," he said in an interview with Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

Gasore explained that power plants and transmission lines also need continuous maintenance and replacement of equipment, while production costs and the number of electricity users keep rising steadily.

He pointed out that as people's lifestyles change, demand grows, with many acquiring fridges, additional lighting, or using electricity for cooking.

He recalled that before the COVID-19 pandemic, tariffs were reviewed every three to four months but the practice was temporarily suspended.

"We have been using tariffs set in January 2020. That is why there was a need to resume the quarterly reviews and match the tariffs with production costs," the minister said.

"We will be reviewing tariffs every three to four months."

The review will focus on different usage categories.

The minister urged the general public to use electricity responsibly, avoiding unnecessary consumption such as keeping lights on during the day and unplugging equipment that is not in use. This, he said, will help reduce costs for households and the country in general.