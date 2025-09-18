Uganda: Breaking - Chemutai Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Fall in Tokyo Steeplechase Final

Tokyo - Uganda's Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a horrific fall while leading the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Chemutai, 24, who became Uganda's first female Olympic gold medallist in the same stadium at the Tokyo 2020 Games, had set a blistering pace in the highly billed final.

But disaster struck midway through the race when she crashed over a barrier and tumbled to the track.

Medical staff rushed to her aid and she was stretchered off before being taken to hospital for further assessment.

The dramatic incident handed the advantage to Kenya's rising star Faith Cherotich, 21, who surged ahead on the final lap to win gold in a championship record of 8:51.59.

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi, the defending world champion, claimed silver, while Ethiopia's Sembo Almayew took bronze.

Chemutai's fall stunned the packed Olympic Stadium and left Ugandan fans reeling. Officials from the Uganda Athletics Federation said she was receiving medical care and more updates on her condition would be provided later.