Uganda: Teachers Salary Disparities to Be Resolved in Next Fy Budget - Minister Kaducu

The State Minister for Primary Education, Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has assured Parliament that the pay gap between science and humanities teachers will be addressed in the coming Financial Year's national budget.

While speaking to MPs on Wednesday, Kaducu confirmed that government had already made a pledge to support teachers across the board and this would be captured in the budget process.

"There was already a commitment from government of Uganda that we really cater for our teachers at all levels and this commitment is still on. What I can say is that we have just started the budgeting circle and this commitment is being factored into the budget for next Financial Year," Kaducu told Parliament.

Her remarks followed concerns raised by Abdulhu Byakatonda, Workers MP, who urged government to urgently convene an inter-ministerial meeting to address the welfare differences that have fuelled industrial action in schools.

"We had industrial action declared last week by technical and vocational schools and all institutions are now at rest. This week, we have had industrial action declared by the teachers during 3rd term and this has caused unrest in our schools," Byakatonda said.

"Local Government workers have also ended their notice of 90 days and are due to declare industrial action. So Rt Hon Speaker, this comprises service delivery and jeopardises our education," he warned.

The MP further pressed government to bring together all concerned ministries to find a lasting solution.

"There is need for an inter-ministerial dialogue where we should have Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Service, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Local Government so that they handle this matter amicably and ensure that our children go back to school and teachers in class," he added.

In response, Kaducu confirmed that talks with the striking teachers were already underway.

"I want to thank my colleague Hon Byakatonda for raising this matter of national importance. True, there is an ongoing industrial action but Mr Speaker, as he stated, there is also an ongoing negotiation, dialogue to see to it that we come to a common table and we agree," she said.

The teachers' strike, now in its second week, has paralysed learning across the country, with schools left in limbo as government struggles to end the standoff.

The dispute dates back to 2022, when the government increased salaries for science teachers but left arts teachers out, leading to repeated clashes between UNATU and the Ministry of Public Service.

The striking teachers are appealing to the government to address the economic challenges they face and to ensure equal pay for all educators across the country.