Uganda: Gen Muhoozi in China for High-Level Military Engagements

Beijing - The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Tuesday arrived in Beijing, China, for a series of high-level military engagements aimed at deepening defence cooperation between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Gen Muhoozi and his delegation toured the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (Catic), a state-owned defence enterprise specializing in aviation products and technology.

They were taken through the corporation's latest innovations in aviation equipment by the company's Vice President.

During the official visit, the CDF is scheduled to attend a military conference with counterparts from various countries and hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, in addition to other closed-door engagements.

Gen Muhoozi was formally received at the Beijing airport by senior Chinese military generals and top defence officials.

His delegation includes Major General Dan Kakono, Commander of the Artillery Division, and Major General Felix Busizoori, Commander of the 4th Division.

The visit comes as part of Uganda's broader efforts to strengthen defence and security cooperation with its allies.

Uganda and China enjoy long-standing military ties dating back to 1986, which have encompassed training, technology sharing, and peace support operations.

Since assuming the role of CDF, Gen Muhoozi has intensified military diplomacy, making official visits to countries including Russia, Rwanda, Algeria, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He has also hosted high-level delegations from France, the United Kingdom, and the United States in Kampala.

This latest mission to Beijing underscores Uganda's strategic interest in maintaining strong defence partnerships with China, one of its most consistent allies in both military and economic spheres.