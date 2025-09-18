Uganda Marks World Patient Safety Day With Orange Illumination of Nile Bridge

Uganda joined the rest of the world in marking World Patient Safety Day 2025 on Wednesday evening, with the Source of the Nile Bridge in Jinja illuminated in orange, the official colour of the global health awareness campaign.

The event, held in partnership between the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Ministry of Health, was themed "Safe Care for Every Newborn and Every Child" under the slogan "Patient Safety from the Start."

Officials said the lighting of the iconic bridge was one of several activities aimed at highlighting the importance of health, safety, and quality care for children and communities.

World Patient Safety Day, observed annually on September 17, was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote global solidarity and coordinated action to reduce risks of harm in healthcare.

This year's focus on newborns and children comes at a time when the country continues to grapple with high rates of preventable deaths among infants and maternal complications.

Ugandan health officials say the campaign provides an opportunity to rally the public and stakeholders towards stronger health systems, improved safety standards, and greater accountability in service delivery.

The Source of the Nile Bridge has in recent years become a centerpiece for national and international commemorations, with its illuminations symbolising awareness and solidarity on key global causes.