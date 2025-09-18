Uganda: Kamugisha Bows Out - Kabale Politician Throws Weight Behind Museveni's 2026 Bid

Former NRM flag bearer Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha has announced that he will not contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2026 general elections, pledging instead to focus on mobilising support for President Museveni, the NRM National Chairman.

Speaking at a press conference held at Nyakahanga Cell, Upper Bugongi in Northern Division, Kabale Municipality, Kamugisha emphasized his commitment to upholding party discipline and unity within the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Kamugisha, who lost the party flag to Andrew Aja Baryayanga during the NRM primaries held on July 17, 2025, said that despite calls from supporters to run independently, he has decided to step aside in favor of strengthening party structures and supporting the President's re-election bid.

"After holding wide consultative meetings across the Kigezi region and beyond, including with long-standing NRM members, I have decided not to contest as an independent. This is in line with party discipline and the broader goal of achieving an 80% vote for His Excellency the President," Kamugisha stated.

He added that his decision was influenced by guidance from the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has stressed the importance of mobilizing efforts for an 80% presidential win in 2026.

Kamugisha also lauded President Museveni's efforts to end divisive politics in Kigezi and called for a unified front ahead of the elections.

"We need one strong, unifying voice to rally behind the NRM Chairman. Politics of identity and division have weakened our region. It's time to preach unity, cohesion, and party discipline," he said.

He further revealed that consultations with former Prime Ministers from Kigezi highlighted pressing strategic needs for the region, which do not require him contesting as an independent.

Kamugisha urged his supporters to respect his decision and join him in mobilizing for the President to secure a landslide victory in Kabale and across the country.

On the issue of other NRM members considering running as independents, Kamugisha acknowledged that while the law permits any Ugandan to contest, party unity and discipline should take precedence.

"Everyone has a right to contest, but let us also remember the importance of NRM cadreship and discipline. This will ensure the strength and future of our party," he remarked.

He concluded by appealing to the media to act as a voice for national unity, promote the achievements of the NRM over the past four decades, and counter divisive politics in the Kigezi region.