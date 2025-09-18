Uganda: Mbale City Residents Decry Lack of Health Centre

Namabasa residents say the nearest health facilities are Kabwangasi in Butebo District, Nakaloke Health Centre IV, Namatala Health Centre IV, and Mbale Regional Referral Hospital--distances that present a major challenge for vulnerable patients.

"It's especially difficult for pregnant mothers and patients with conditions like high blood pressure who need urgent medical attention," said Hadijja Namaja, a Village Health Team (VHT) member for Kolonyi II Cell.

The lack of accessible care has been thrown into sharp focus by a medical and surgical camp organized by philanthropist and politician Paul Wanyoto Mugoya in partnership with Nizwa Medical Centre.

Zakaria Mudebo Safiyi Nangoli, Wanyoto's personal assistant, said the decision followed overwhelming requests for support, particularly from patients suffering from hernia.

Ashraf Muzamil, the In-Charge at Nizwa Medical Centre, reported that hernia was the most common condition. Of 300 patients registered, 117--about 40 percent--underwent hernia surgery.

Other conditions treated included hydrocele, appendicitis, goiters, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), lipomas, and various swellings.

Among the beneficiaries was Dinan Hajala, a Namabwa Cell resident who had silently endured a scrotal hernia complicated by an infected hydrocele for more than a decade.

"I had no support to get operated on. I've lived with this condition for a decade, in constant pain," he said, expressing relief and gratitude after his surgery.

Initially scheduled for September 11-18, the camp was extended until September 30 due to overwhelming demand.

Organisers said the extension underscored the healthcare crisis in Namabasa, where residents continue to appeal for government intervention in building a public health facility.

The situation has also raised broader questions about the intersection of philanthropy, politics, and access to healthcare.

While many welcomed the free medical services, critics point to potential political undertones.

Elgon Regional Election Officer Hajjat Sara Bukirwa has already cautioned aspirants against offering gifts or services to voters, noting that such actions can amount to electoral malpractice.

However, the warning currently applies only to nominated candidates, and Wanyoto has not yet entered formal nomination.